E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,088.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 331,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 303,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $998,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 8.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 247.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 69,338 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $2.19 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $284.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

