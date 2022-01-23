E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGMO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 77.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $827.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.