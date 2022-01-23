Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 533 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 241.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $199.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.77. The company has a market cap of $279.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.29 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

