Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $137.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.81.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

