Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $520,000 Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CRH during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

