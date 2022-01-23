Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $128.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

