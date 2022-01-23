Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 111.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $160.54 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.