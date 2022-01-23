Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 2.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $160.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

