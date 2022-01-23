eBoost Market Cap Tops $1.72 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $12.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

