Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE TEAF opened at $14.89 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

