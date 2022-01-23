Edgeware (EDG) Trading 34.3% Lower Over Last Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $28.08 million and $717,009.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,650,471,147 coins and its circulating supply is 5,967,829,109 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars.

