Edgewood Management LLC Makes New $848,000 Investment in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 0.25% of NexImmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEXI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 69.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 111,794 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $3.04 on Friday. NexImmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEXI. Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

