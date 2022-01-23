Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,677 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

NYSE OTIS opened at $83.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

