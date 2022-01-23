Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

