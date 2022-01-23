Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $183,000 Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter.

GNOM stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

