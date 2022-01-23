Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 2,700 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 457.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79.

