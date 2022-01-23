Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $198,113,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $123,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after buying an additional 913,274 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average of $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

