Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 525 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,937,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $341.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.93 and its 200 day moving average is $379.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

