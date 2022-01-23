Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $116,000 Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XPeng by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of XPeng by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,228,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,989 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

XPEV stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 7.46. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

