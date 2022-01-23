Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.86.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$11.59 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -19.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

