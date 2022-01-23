Ellipsis (EPS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.94 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Ellipsis has a market cap of $94.53 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006104 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 613,209,959 coins and its circulating supply is 574,344,513 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

