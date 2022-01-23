Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Endava worth $46,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 15.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 43.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.92. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

