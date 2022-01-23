Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,826. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.