Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,639,000 after buying an additional 8,741,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,229,000 after buying an additional 8,180,929 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

