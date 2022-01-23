Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $160.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in Entegris by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Entegris by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,877 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after acquiring an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.