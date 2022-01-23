Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Up 3.8%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.34 and last traded at $43.34. 58 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

The stock has a market cap of $501.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.92 per share, for a total transaction of $36,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $708,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

