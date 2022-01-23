Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $2,939,016.52 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Equinix stock opened at $721.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $795.86 and a 200 day moving average of $811.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 155.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

