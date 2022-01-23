Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

WTFC opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $104.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

