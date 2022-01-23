Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is Meditor Group Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Meditor Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Esperion Therapeutics accounts for about 10.1% of Meditor Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meditor Group Ltd owned approximately 15.37% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $22,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESPR. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 150,365 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $3.78 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

