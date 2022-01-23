Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $28.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESPR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Meditor Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000.

ESPR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.78. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -9.68 EPS for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.