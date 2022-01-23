Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $225.00. The stock traded as low as $152.12 and last traded at $155.31, with a volume of 93654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.29.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,661 shares of company stock valued at $63,709,840 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

