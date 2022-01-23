Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.16% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $148.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.18. Etsy has a 12-month low of $148.21 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,661 shares of company stock valued at $63,709,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

