Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.12). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,508,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Eventbrite by 1,190.6% during the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 1,905,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eventbrite by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after buying an additional 822,176 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after buying an additional 722,245 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

