Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $47.67 Average PT from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,106. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

