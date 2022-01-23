Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of AQUA opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 463,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

