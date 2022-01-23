Expedia Group, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $16.34 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Expedia Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan forecasts that the online travel company will earn $16.34 per share for the year.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

EXPE stock opened at $174.42 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.