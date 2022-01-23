Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,391,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after acquiring an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,245,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.08.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

