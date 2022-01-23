Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $195.48 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.44.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

