Faceter Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $659,604.06 and approximately $5.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

