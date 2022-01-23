FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Shares Down 6.7%

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.10. 5,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

