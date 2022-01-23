Fear NFTs Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.45 or 0.06965773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,958.89 or 1.00294723 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003417 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars.

