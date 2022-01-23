Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.47. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $123.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.96. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $84.38 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

