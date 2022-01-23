Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FENC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a current ratio of 12.90.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

