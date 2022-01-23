Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FEVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,560 ($48.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 3,350 ($45.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.84) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,601.11 ($35.49).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,547 ($34.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 66.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,661.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,484.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 2,039 ($27.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,871 ($39.17).

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($27,261.70).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

