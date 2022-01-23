Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Peter T. Sadowski Sells 14,650 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 272.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 66,563 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

