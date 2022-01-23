Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 19,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 14,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several research firms recently commented on FRRPF. decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

