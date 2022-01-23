Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp also reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $8.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. 8,255,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,753,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

