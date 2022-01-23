Financial Contrast: LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) & Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark -0.75% -2.85% -0.53% LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80%

Aramark has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Aramark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aramark and LiveOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 1 3 3 0 2.29 LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aramark currently has a consensus price target of $38.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Aramark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than LiveOne.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aramark and LiveOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $12.10 billion 0.72 -$90.83 million ($0.35) -97.40 LiveOne $65.23 million 0.95 -$41.82 million ($0.63) -1.23

LiveOne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aramark. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aramark beats LiveOne on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions. The FSS International segment covers food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping, provided to business, educational and healthcare institutions and in sports, leisure, and other facilities serving the general public. The Uniform segment comprises of rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance, and delivery of personalized uniforms and other textile items on a contract basis, and direct marketing of personalized uniforms, and accessories to clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

