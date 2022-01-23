Findlay Park Partners LLP Acquires 113,632 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,632 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 2.5% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $358,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 328,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,804,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,871,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHW opened at $292.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.35.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

