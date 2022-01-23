Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,997 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66,542 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Adobe worth $200,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $499.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $594.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.21. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

